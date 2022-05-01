Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Chris Pinto

Division: Currituck County Schools

Position: Sixth grade English language arts teacher at Currituck County Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Chris Pinto is a positive and collaborative educator of eight years. Pinto willingly participates as a learner in his grade level and district level professional learning communities. It is not uncommon for administration to see an instructional strategy learned from those sessions implemented in his classrooms. He serves on the district’s English Language Arts Leadership Team, where he creates district resources to assist teachers across the county.

Pinto’s rapport with both his colleagues and his students is his superpower. Recognizing the need to keep students engaged after school, he founded and sponsors the chess club at CCMS. He meets with students after school, hosts district and regional tournaments, and unselfishly gives up his weekends to provide opportunities for club members to compete at the state level. At the beginning of the academic year, Pinto could be seen making a special effort to introduce himself and welcome new staff members to CCMS.