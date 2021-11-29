Ex-Ft. Bragg counselor charged with sexual contact without consent while on the job

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday a jury had indicted a former Fort Bragg substance abuse counselor on charges related to unwanted touching.

The DOJ said Harell Jamison, 47, was arrested on Nov. 22 in Raleigh after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of sexual contact without consent and sexual activity by a custodian. He was a substance abuse counselor for Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care at Womack Army Medical Center.

Court documents claimed Jamison touched someone “in the genitalia, groin, and inner thigh without her permission on July 14, 2021.” The DOJ said it occurred on Ft. Bragg Military Reservation and while Jamison was an employee of Womack Army Medical Center.

The sexual contact without permission charge carried a maximum imprisonment term of up to two years, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment. The sexual activity by a custodian count carried a potential maximum imprisonment term of up to 88 months, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is also investigating the case.