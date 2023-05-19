WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkesboro is just days away from the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Fans lined the streets of the Boros on Thursday to celebrate the return of stock cars to Wilkes County.

Hundreds of people made it out to Fan Fest, and everyone had their own story to share no matter how surprising it may be, including one man who dressed up in a giant Sasquatch costume.

The company that was out at Fan Fest is called Backyard Ninja, and the man behind the costume is Kurt Vierheller.

The company was responsible for the big bull people could ride, and they’re typically at big town events. But what stole the spotlight during the All-Star Race Fan Fest was Kurt dressing up as a Sasquatch, taking photos with people and dancing around.

It turns out, if you ask a Sasquatch if he has a racing connection, he sure does.

The company also does laser engraving and worked on this weekend’s NASCAR All-star Trophy.

“Brian Call with the Call Family Distillers brought us some stills to turn into artwork for the trophy…we did all the engraving on the wood and on the metal for the trophies,” Vierheller said.

It took them two months to finish the project, and NASCAR drivers are really excited about the piece that looks like an old-fashioned moonshine still.

Sunday’s winner will take it home.