ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to a fire at the Emerald Lake Apartments Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.

Elizabeth City Fire Chief Chris Carver said the three-story apartment building sustained heavy fire damage throughout the structure.

All occupants of the residence were accounted for. One of those occupants sustained a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.