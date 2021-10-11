Elizabeth State University receives $1.3M grant to help middle, high school students achieve success in higher education

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University was awarded a grant to help middle and high school students achieve higher education.

ECSU was awarded a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to implement the TRiO Talent Search Program which is designed to give middle and high school students who would be first-generation college students gain academic knowledge and an understanding of financial aid and the college application process.

Officials say the program is aimed to provide students with financial literacy training. The program also focuses on students at disadvantaged counties within Northeastern North Carolina, many of whom come from low-income households and would be first-generation college students.

“We will be implementing services at schools for 500 students in Bertie, Beaufort, Tyrrell and Washington counties,” said Antonio Rook, the grant’s principal investigator.

In addition to in-school services, the program will offer students a summer program. The program, to be held on the ECSU campus, will provide students with STEM academic and career guidance, and personal and social development programs.

The five-year-cycle grant and will fund the program through 2026.