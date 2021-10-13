Elizabeth City’s Museum of the Albemarle to host poster exhibition highlighting American women inventors

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Museum of Albermarle in Elizabeth City is hosting a poster exhibition highlighting American women investors throughout the years.

Titled “Picturing Women Inventors,” the Smithsonian poster exhibition will showcase breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges women investors encountered while pursuing their goals.



One of the investors the exhibition will highlight is Marilyn Hamilton, who after a hang-gliding accident in 1978 left her paralyzed, invented a lightweight wheelchair that was easy to maneuver.



Another inventor highlighted at the exhibition is Alexis Lewis, who at 12-years-old in 2011 was inspired to adopt a traditional Native American sled, called a travois. Lewis added wheels to the sled to create a simpler way to transport families and their belongings in Somalia.

“Picturing Women Inventors” was designed to educate and inspire young people to see themselves as

future inventors. The exhibition is distributed at no cost to schools, libraries, museums.



To view the free exhibition, visit the Museum of the Albemarle Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will run until August 2022.

Museum officials ask that guests to use the hashtag #PicturingWomenInventors and #BecauseOfHerStory on social media to share their experience with the exhibition.