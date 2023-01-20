ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An woman pled guilty to lesser charges after she was accused of striking two women who were protesting at an intersection in Elizabeth City in 2021.

Lisa O’Quinn entered an Alford plea on Thursday, meaning that she maintains her innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.

O’Quinn was originally charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. After her Alford plea, those charged were downgraded to misdemeanors, resulting in her being sentenced to 30 days in jail.

She was also originally charged with reckless driving to endanger and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon but those were both dismissed.

These charges stem from an incident in May 2021 at the intersection of Ehringhaus and Griffin streets. Police learned that O’Quinn had struck two women who were peacefully protesting.