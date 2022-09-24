ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a woman dead.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Grice Street Friday night at 7:20 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Erin Gibbs.