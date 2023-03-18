ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A vehicle crashed into an Elizabeth City pet grooming business Friday morning.

No people or animals were injured, but the Doggie Styles by Shannon business sustained extensive damage. The business is located at 407-A S. Griffin St.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, it stated that the grooming salon “had a catastrophic event … a car ran through the front of our shop and most of our tools and equipment were destroyed.”

A GoFundMe has been started to help with the damaged equipment and the groomers who will be out of work for an unknown period. In the post it notes that “the damage is extensive and emotionally we are completely wrecked. By God’s grace, no people or animals were injured, but rebuilding is going to be an immeasurable task.”

(WAVY Viewer Photo – Shannon Forbes)

(WAVY Viewer Photo – Shannon Forbes)

Want to help?

A link to the GoFundMe to help the Doggie Styles by Shannon business can be found at https://gf.me/v/c/q9h/elizabeth-city-groomers.

