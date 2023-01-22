ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two people were sent to the hospital following two shootings Saturday night in Elizabeth City.

According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 8:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Herrington Rd. Officers were also alerted that someone had been shot and that there were subjects fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old DyYon Hall suffering from a gunshot wound. While at the scene on Herrington Road, police received another call of a person being shot at Greenleaf St. and West Cypress St.

Police say officers responded to the scene and found 21-year-old Tyshae Griffin in the 1200 block of Brothers Lane suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where they are reported to be in non-critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.