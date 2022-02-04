Toy gun props lockdown at Pasquotank Elementary School

Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Friday morning, Pasquotank Elementary School spent more than an hour in lockdown after a student was reported to have a gun.

Officials say a staff member at Pasquotank Elementary School reported around 10:10 a.m. that there was a gun on campus. The school was subsequently placed on lockdown as they searched for the gun.

The search determined that a student had a toy gun which was later confirmed by law enforcement.

According to Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School District’s policy:

“Students are prohibited from possessing, handling, using, or transmitting, whether concealed or open, any weapon or any instrument that reasonably looks like a weapon or could be used as a weapon.” 

District Policy 4333

That includes toy guns, inoperable guns, and other items that could be mistaken for a gun.

“We are grateful for the quick response from the staff, principal, district administration and law enforcement in addressing this situation expeditiously and professionally,” officials said in a release. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of staff, students and parents as well as the community.”

The lockdown was lifted at 11:15 a.m.

