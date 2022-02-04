Toy gun props lockdown at Pasquotank Elementary School

Some small backpacks are more compact than others, so check the size before you buy to make sure it will fit everything you need it to.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Friday morning, Pasquotank Elementary School spent more than an hour in lockdown after a student was reported to have a gun.

Officials say a staff member at Pasquotank Elementary School reported around 10:10 a.m. that there was a gun on campus. The school was subsequently placed on lockdown as they searched for the gun.

The search determined that a student had a toy gun which was later confirmed by law enforcement.

According to Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School District’s policy:

“Students are prohibited from possessing, handling, using, or transmitting, whether concealed or open, any weapon or any instrument that reasonably looks like a weapon or could be used as a weapon.” District Policy 4333

That includes toy guns, inoperable guns, and other items that could be mistaken for a gun.

“We are grateful for the quick response from the staff, principal, district administration and law enforcement in addressing this situation expeditiously and professionally,” officials said in a release. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of staff, students and parents as well as the community.”

The lockdown was lifted at 11:15 a.m.