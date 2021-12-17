Three men arrested following months-long shooting investigation in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Three men are behind bars in connection to a four-month-long investigation into a shooting that damaged several businesses in Elizabeth City.

Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue on Sunday, September 5. When officers arrived on the scene, they found several shell casings and multiple businesses that were damaged by gunfire.

Three men were arrested into the shooting following a four-month-long investigation by the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the US Marshalls.

35-year-old Amos Parker, 35-year-old Tavori Lindsey and 42-year-old Eric White were arrested.

Amos Parker (photo: Elizabeth City Police Department)

Parker was arrested on November 23 and charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm in city limits, resist delay obstruct (rdo), assault on a female and violation of a valid protective order.

He was transported to the Albemarle District Jail and placed on a $307,000.00 secured bond.

Tavori Lindsey (photo: Elizabeth City Police Department)

Lindsey was arrested on December 17 and charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, go armed to the terror of public and discharge a firearm in city limits.

He was transported to the Albemarle District Jail and placed on a $270,000.00 secured bond.

Eric White (photo: Elizabeth City Police Department)

White, meanwhile, was arrested on December 17 and charged with two counts of possession of schedule ii controlled substance and maintaining vehicle and/or dwelling for the purposes of drug activity.

He was transported to the Albemarle District Jail and placed on a $30,000.00 secured bond.