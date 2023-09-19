ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old was hurt in a shooting on Monday in Elizabeth City.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Ray Street just after 6:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment. There was no update on his condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the teen was shot near the Walker Landing Apartments at 1003 Walker Avenue, but no suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.