ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police say, someone started shooting on the 700 block of Herrington Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday,

The incident happened several blocks away from the Fourth of July fireworks celebration and was unrelated to the event.

Crowds began to scatter when the shots rang out with many people leaving behind personal items.

Police believe the gun was possibly fired in celebration of the holiday; although this activity is unlawful in the city limits.

No one was hurt, and no property damage has been reported.

City leaders say, anyone that left personal items behind on the Museum of the Albemarle can pick the items up from City Parks and Recreation on Monday.

This is an active investigation and police urge anyone with information about what happened to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.