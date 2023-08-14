ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Health will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new medical office building located on the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in Elizabeth City.

The new building will house all cancer services under on roof and provide a new linear accelerator for radiation oncology services.

Sentara Family Medicine and cardiac rehabilitation will also take up residence in the 80,000 square foot facility.

Other services are slated to move in when the new hospital opens on the site and practices tied to the current hospital relocate to the new campus.

The 135-arce campus is located at 905 Thunder Road. A replacement hospital is currently under construction on the new campus. Additionally, there is acreage set aside for Pasquotank/Camden EMS to build a new station.

According to a spokesperson, the $200 million campus is the largest development project in the region since the current hospital opened more than 60 years ago.

The ceremony will be held on the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in Elizabeth City on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.