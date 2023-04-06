ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus and a 2021 Hyundai Kona SUV crashed Thursday afternoon on Halstead Boulevard and Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City, police said.

No one was reported injured.

Elizabeth City Police responded to the crash at about 3:52 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found that Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus 208 and the Hyundai, driven by a teen juvenile, had crashed at the intersection.

Police cited the juvenile for “entering an intersection while a traffic signal was emitting a steady red circular light for traffic in the defendant’s direction of travel” and “failure to reduce speed as necessary to avoid colliding with a vehicle.”

It is not known how many children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask that anyone with information about the incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Another ECPPS school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon. In that crash, a bus was involved in a crash with a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was cited in that crash.