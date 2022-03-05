Runners take to streets of Elizabeth City for Coast Guard Marathon

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Friday and Saturday mornings, runners took to the streets of Elizabeth City for the Coast Guard Marathon.

The first-ever in-person marathon, half marathon or 5K attracted thousands of in-person runners and spectators. Runners could also participate virtually from wherever they were from.

On Friday afternoon, runners took off for the Coast Guard 5K. The winners took crossed the finish line with a time of 15:55 and 20:13.

The following morning, runners hit the streets at 7:30 a.m. for both the half and full marathons. As the races wrapped up, the Pasquotank County High School band was out in full force on Main Street to cheer on the runners.

Each half and full marathon participants were treated to a free beer and BBQ after their race.

To cap the day off, the Coast Guard put on a search and rescue demonstration before participants could attend a whole hog BBQ & fish fry.