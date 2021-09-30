Publix donates $5,000 to Food Bank of the Albemarle as part of $5.5 million in charitable donations

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — After a year of unprecedented demand in need, the Food Bank of the Albemarle just received a $5,000 donation from Publix Charities.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., established the Publix Foundation in 1966 as a way to serve the communities in which they operate.

As part of Hunger Action Month, Publix is working to help those in need. They estimate that more than 8 million people face hunger every day within Publix’s seven-state operating area.

“Having food on the table is an essential need that millions of people throughout our communities struggle with every day. As a food retailer, helping provide nourishing meals to our neighbors in need is at the heart of who we are,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It is our privilege to join our customers in helping to alleviate hunger and do good together for our communities.”

Since April 2020, they have donated more than 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding America member food banks. In addition, Publix raised nearly $5 million in customer donations through first Feeding More Together campaign.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in the number of people turning to Feeding America member food banks for help, many of them for the first time,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “We are incredibly grateful to Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities for finding new, innovative ways to help serve our neighbors and for their long-standing commitment to alleviating hunger.”