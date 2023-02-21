ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A precautionary lockdown that was in place for three Elizabeth City-Pasquotank schools has been lifted.

The three schools include Elizabeth City Middle, Northside Elementary and Pasquotank High.

Major Aaron Wallio of Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said across from Pasquotank High School two men got into an argument around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the air.

No arrests have been made yet.

