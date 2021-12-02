Police responding to ‘active crime scene’ in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are currently responding to an “active crime scene.”

According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Jordan Street and Perry Street.

Several eyewitnesses told 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding that they heard a large succession of rounds fired, possibly up to 40.

#UPDATE Just got off the phone with people on the ground there. One person told me they heard from neighbors there may have been a large succession of rounds fired, possibly 40. We’re still waiting to get information confirmed about the number of victims. @WAVY_News — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) December 3, 2021

10 On Your Side is en route to the scene and working to learn more.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is currently working an active crime scene near the area of Jordan Street/Perry Street. Expect traffic delays in this area. Please be patient as we work the crime scene. — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) December 2, 2021