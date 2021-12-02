Police responding to ‘active crime scene’ in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are currently responding to an “active crime scene.”

According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Jordan Street and Perry Street.

Several eyewitnesses told 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding that they heard a large succession of rounds fired, possibly up to 40.

10 On Your Side is en route to the scene and working to learn more.

