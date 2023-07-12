ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 500 block of Brown Street for reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person who had been struck once by the gunfire, but was not injured.

During the investigation, officers identified and arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the case.

The juvenile was charged on juvenile petitions for shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a minor, discharging a firearm in the city limits and damage to personal property.

Currently, the juvenile is being held at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center in secured custody.

Police encourage anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.