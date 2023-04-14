ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are trying to find whoever fired a gun early Friday morning at Elizabeth City State University, triggering an alert that warned of a possible active shooter.

A university spokesperson said the shot was believed have been fired sometime after 1 a.m. and a shelter in place alert warning was sent out at 1:10 a.m.

“There is a report of a gunman on campus. Avoid the area of Williams Hall and all buildings in that vicinity,” the alert read.

The university’s police department responded and determined a gun had been discharged, but no injuries were reported. After searching the area and finding no one with a weapon, police eventually gave the all clear.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the ECSU Police Department at 252-335-3266.