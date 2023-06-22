ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City police are investigating after a group of juveniles crashed into parked cars early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call for a vehicle hitting multiple cars came in around 2:40 a.m. in the 700 block of West Colonial Avenue near Holly Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found three juveniles who were involved in the crash.

Police say the driver was sent to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for a non life-threatening injury. The driver was also cited for no operator’s license, careless and reckless driving, revoked license plate, open container, exceeding safe speed, and failure to maintain lane control.

These citations are on top of a petition for damage to property.

Police say the driver and the two other juvenile passengers were released to their parents. The crash is under investigation.