SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A mother from Elizabeth City has been charged with murder after police say she left her 5-month-old infant in a car while she worked.

Taina Sanford has been charged with felony murder, child abuse and child endangerment, Suffolk police announced on Thursday.

The child was pronounced dead back on May 9 after being brought to a local hospital around 3:45 p.m., police said. Hospital staff told investigators that the child had been left in a car for unknown amount of time.

Police say after an extensive investigation, they determined Sanford knowingly left the child in the vehicle when she was working.

No other information in the case has been shared at this time, but weather records for May 9 show the high temperature in Norfolk on May 9 was 76 degrees. The day before the high was 83 degrees.

Sanford is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.