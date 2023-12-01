ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City Police Department responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash Friday morning.

On Friday, Dec. 1 at approximately 7:28 a.m., officers arrived to the scene of a crash in the area of Halstead Blvd. and Rich Blvd to find the victim, 35-year-old Rodney Brooks, on the side of the roadway unconscious and unresponsive.

The Elizabeth City Fire Department and Pasquotank-Camden County EMS arrived on the scene to attempt life saving measures, but Brooks eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that Brooks was driving a silver 2011 Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling South on Halstead Blvd. in the far right lane when the vehicle went off the road and struck a city pole and several bushes. This caused the car to flip several times before striking a parked vehicle that was in a parking lot of a nearby business.

Brooks was ejected from the vehicle during the incident and was the only occupant.

Further investigation found that the crash occurred at approximately 1:39 a.m.