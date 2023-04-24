ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An eight-year-old boy was playing outside after school when shots rang out.

A bullet hit that child in the arm and a 17-year-old boy in the right leg.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Speed Street.

“We’ve got underage individuals getting ahold of firearms and using them against each other,” Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster said.

The eight-year-old and the teenager were taken by private vehicle to Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

Both were treated and released.

“Thank God that we’re not here planning a funeral, but yet, still, someone shot over with children out there. We are not accepting it,” Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers said.

Rivers said it’s sickening what happened. He remembers growing up in Elizabeth City.

“I was one of those ones outside playing kickball,” Rivers said. “In Elizabeth City, we pride ourselves on the fact that you should be able to be in your yard playing with your children or children playing with children, and you should not have to be worried about being shot in your yard.”

Rivers said the Elizabeth City Police Department will track drown anyone involved and they will deal with the consequences.

Webster said detectives are actively following up on leads, and that he needs your help identifying the individuals involved. If you have any information, call 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

“We will find the person who’s done that,” Rivers said. “We are going to bring justice because no little child should be shot playing in their yard.”