ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two juveniles were injured after being shot Thursday in Elizabeth City, police said.

Elizabeth City Police said they responded to the area of South Road Street and Shepard Street in reference to gunshots around 6:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Police said both were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for further treatment.

Police said the incident is under investigation, and anyone with information should contact Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.