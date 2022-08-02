Some areas will have little to no water pressure

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5.

The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:

Weeksville Road

Pailin Creek Road

Toxey Road

Sawmill Road

Salem Church Road

Orchard Cove

Soundneck Road

Griffin Swamp Road

Esclip Road

Glen Cove

Albemarle Drive

Smalls Acres

Dryridge Road

Nixonton Road to Meadstown Road

The water is safe to drink and use even if discolored or cloudy, according to a Facebook post from Pasquotank County.

The flushing started Monday, Aug. 1.

Any residents with questions can call the county utilities at (252) 335-2240.