ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5.
The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:
- Weeksville Road
- Pailin Creek Road
- Toxey Road
- Sawmill Road
- Salem Church Road
- Orchard Cove
- Soundneck Road
- Griffin Swamp Road
- Esclip Road
- Glen Cove
- Albemarle Drive
- Smalls Acres
- Dryridge Road
- Nixonton Road to Meadstown Road
The water is safe to drink and use even if discolored or cloudy, according to a Facebook post from Pasquotank County.
The flushing started Monday, Aug. 1.
Any residents with questions can call the county utilities at (252) 335-2240.