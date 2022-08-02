ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5.

The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:

  • Weeksville Road
  • Pailin Creek Road
  • Toxey Road
  • Sawmill Road
  • Salem Church Road
  • Orchard Cove
  • Soundneck Road
  • Griffin Swamp Road
  • Esclip Road
  • Glen Cove
  • Albemarle Drive
  • Smalls Acres
  • Dryridge Road
  • Nixonton Road to Meadstown Road

The water is safe to drink and use even if discolored or cloudy, according to a Facebook post from Pasquotank County.

The flushing started Monday, Aug. 1.

Any residents with questions can call the county utilities at (252) 335-2240.