Pasquotank correctional officer dies after medical emergency in prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Pasquotank County correctional officer has died after suffering from a medical emergency while working in prison.

Correctional Officer Helen Mae Smith, 52, suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Smith’s family during this difficult time,” said Secretary of Public Safety Eddie Buffaloe, Jr. “She had a great reputation and was dedicated to her job; this is a huge loss for our DPS family.”

Smith had finished responding to an incident around 11 a.m. when the medical emergency happened. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

“She was a terrific officer, very dedicated and committed,” said Pasquotank Warden Daniel Everett. “Our work family mourns with her family on her very tragic passing. This is a sad day for us all.”