ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Museum of Albemarle opened a new temporary display to honor the legacy of North Carolina’s African American servicemembers.

The display titled “We Wanted to Fight: Black North Carolinians in World War II” opened on April 16. It commemorates the the history of African American military service in North Carolina.

The temporary display is part of a joint grant project of the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the North Carolina Museum of History, Elizabeth City State University School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the State Archives of North Carolina Military Collection to recognize the African American Military and Veterans Lineage Project.

“Uncovering and sharing often-untold stories is at the heart of what the North Carolina Museum of History does,” said North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson. “This collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the State Archives will give all North Carolinians the opportunity to learn of the proud and courageous tradition of service of Black Americans in the Armed Forces of the United States.”

The free exhibit is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This small banner display will close on May 11.