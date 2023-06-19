ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard’s National Strike Force has a new commanding officer.

Captain Carolyn Moberley took command of the force at the National Strike Force Coordination Center in Elizabeth City last week, relieving Capt. Tedd Hutley. The NSF provides personnel and trains other federal agencies for oil and other hazardous pollution incidents.

The Coast Guard says Moberley served as the chief of the Atlantic Area Planning Branch since June 2021, and as deputy commander of the NSF and executive officer of the NSFCC.

The service also marked Hutley’s retirement after 23 years of service with the Coast Guard. He served as commander of the NSF and NSFCC from June 2020 to June 2023.