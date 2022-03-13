Man shot in leg Sunday night in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night in Elizabeth City.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:55 p.m. at the Rivers Landing Apartments in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower right leg.

The 28-year-old man is a resident of Elizabeth City. He was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

