Man shot in head in Elizabeth City, treated for non life-threatening injuries

Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City say a man was shot in the head on Christmas Eve.

According to police, they received reports around 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 24 of nearly 15-20 gunshots in the area of Roanoke Avenue. They then received a second call about a possible gunshot victim on the nearby Salem Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

