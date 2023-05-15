ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to an early Monday morning shooting in Elizabeth City that left one person dead and another injured.

Lorenzo Cedeno Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Elizabeth City Police Department)

Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr. was arrested Tuesday by detectives with the Elizabeth City and Chesapeake police departments and faces multiple counts, including murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was processed and taken to Chesapeake City jail, where he is being held without bond.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to a call about a verbal disturbance around 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of River Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men, identified as 40-year-old Tavori Fletcher and 35-year-old Cedric Green, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say both men were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where Fletcher died from his injuries. Green remains in the hospital, with the extent of his injuries unknown.

Police said Cedeno Jr. had fled the scene before police arrived, and investigators were continuing to look into leads as the investigation is ongoing.

Cedeno has a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court.

In addition to his charges of murder and attempted first-degree murder, he has also been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

In an update from police earlier Tuesday, detectives had obtained warrants for Cedeno’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Elizabeth Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.