ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing several charges firearm and drug charges after police conducted a search warrant at his hotel in Elizabeth City.

Police say they conducted a search warrant on Wednesday at the Days Inn in the 300 block of South Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City. During the search, officers found fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and two guns.

One gun, a .45 pistol, was stolen. The other gun was a .22 pistol.

Following the search, officers arrested Jermaine Rossi Williams on nine charges, including:

trafficking fentanyl,

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

possession of a stolen firearm,

possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine,

possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana,

maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance,

resist delay and obstruct police officers,

and two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine.

Officials say the case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office. He is liable to also face state and/or federal charges.

Pasquotank County Sherriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police Department and Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the search.