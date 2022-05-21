OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Saturday at the Elizabeth City’s annual Potato Festival on charges connected to a recent shooting.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that Nikari Nysheem Sylvester was taken into custody on Saturday night at the Potato Festival in Elizabeth City. He was wanted on several charges in connection to a February shooting.

He is facing the following charges:

one (1) count of Possession of Firearm by Felon

one (1) count of Resting Delaying and Obstruction of Justice

one (1) count of Possession of Marijuana

two (2) counts of Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property

Sylvester was transported to Albemarle District Jail where he is currently being held under a $501,000 secured bond. He is set to appear in court on May 23.