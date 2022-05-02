ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with multiple shootings recently in Elizabeth City.

Police on Monday arrested Shamont Nicolas James on outstanding warrants relating to several shootings in the city. He was taken into custody in the 200 block of Native Dancer Court.

Elizabeth City police were assisted by the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

James is charged with:

two counts of possession of firearm by felon

three counts of felony conspiracy

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

two counts of injury to personal property

one count injury to real property

one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property

two counts of habitual felon

one count of breaking and or entering

one count of larceny after break/enter

one count of possession of stolen goods/property

one count of reckless driving to endanger

one count of no liability insurance

one count of drive left of center

one count of assault by strangulation

Police did not specify how many shootings James was allegedly involved in, or what dates they happened on.

James is being held on an $844,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court Tuesday in Pasquotank County.

Anyone with additional information on the shootings or any other incidents should contact Elizabeth City police at 252-335-4321.