PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) – The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will provide a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay for their heating this season.
Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible and will be able to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.
All other households may apply from Jan. 1 through March 31, or until funds are exhausted.
Households that may be eligible:
- Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.
- Meet an income test.
- Have reserves at or below $2,250.
- Be responsible for its heating costs.
How to apply:
- Application can be picked up from Social Services, completed, and returned via drop box, mail or fax to 252-335-7192. Applications and Drop Box located on the pole outside the front door of Social Services.
- Online here.
- Call the Energy/LIEAP Unit at 252-338-2126 to request an application to be mailed to you or to have application completed by telephone.
Information needed:
- Completed and signed application.
- Telephone number to contact household.
- Income (paystubs, etc.) from the previous month.
- Heating bill (with company name and account number listed).
- If applying for someone else, must have a signed statement giving permission to apply for the household.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services is located at 709 Roanoke Ave. For more information, visit their website here.