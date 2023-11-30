PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) – The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will provide a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay for their heating this season.

Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible and will be able to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.

All other households may apply from Jan. 1 through March 31, or until funds are exhausted.