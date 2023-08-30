ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A teenager was hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

It’s believed to have happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Cardwell Street, near W. Ehringhaus Street, after police located shell casings in the area.

The victim, police confirmed is 16 years old, went to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. His injuries were considered non life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police say the suspect will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.