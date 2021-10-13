Boy reported missing in Elizabeth City, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy who was last seen on Tuesday evening in the Meadow Lands area.

According to police, Victor White III was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday wearing all grey with a blue hoodie, as well as camouflage Crocs.

Those with information on White’s location are asked to call ECPD at (252) 335-4321.