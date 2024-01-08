ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The community worked together to help a school after a fire last week.

On Dec. 31, a fire was reported at J.C. Sawyer Elementary School. Officials say the damage was primarily contained to three classrooms within the school, and that no structural damage was found.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, school supplies were donated to the school thanks to the citizens and business partners in the community.

J.C. Sawyer Elementary School school supply donation (Courtesy: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

Sargent A. Alexander and Deputy N. Wooten were able to give the donations to the school thanks to events such as Pack the Patrol Control Car.