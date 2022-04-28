ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Hertford County man was convicted this week by a federal jury on federal drug charges related to manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine.

Craig Wayne Simpson, 53, of Como, North Carolina, was convicted on these charges, the Justice Department announced:

Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fifty grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a Detectable mount of Methamphetamine;

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fifty grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine;

Possession of Equipment, Chemicals, Products and Material with the intent to Manufacture a Controlled Substance; and

Using and Maintaining a place for the purpose of Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

“This conviction was a result of a coordinated effort by federal, state and local law enforcement officers to put those responsible for producing and peddling dangerous drugs behind bars and keep our communities safe,” said Michael Easley, United States Attorney for the Eastern District.

The DOJ says court records and evidence at the trial showed Simpson conspired with others to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine from 2013 to 2019.

Simpson’s property was searched in 2019 and authorities found powder methamphetamine and liquid methamphetamine, as well as chemicals, materials, and tools for manufacturing meth stashed throughout the home and vehicles on the property. Records showed Simpson had an extensive history of buying pseudoephedrine, which was needed in Simpson’s manufacturing method, at a local pharmacy.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 and faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison.