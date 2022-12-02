ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke coming from the front of the building when they arrived and there was heavy smoke and fire visible in the retail area.

Firefighters had to issue a second alarm, but were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes. Everyone was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

However the building sustained heavy damage throughout its interior.

The fire marshal is being assisted in the investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The store remains closed at this time.

The Elizabeth City store is the only Goodwill location in the northeast North Carolina area, with the next closest being in Kitty Hawk. WAVY’s reached out to Goodwill to see if a temporary structure or other way of distributing donations is being set up.