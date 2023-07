ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — First Friday ArtWalk is a new reason to go out and paint the town in Elizabeth City.

On the first Friday of each month, participating businesses and art studios will stay open a little later to host guest artist.

Organizers say, downtown streets will come alive with artwork, artist demos, and live music.

For more info about First Friday ArtWalk, visit the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Facebook page or call 252-338-4104 or email elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.