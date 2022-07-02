ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers are seeking the help of the public to identify a driver that killed a woman during a hit and run in Pasquotank County.

N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 9 p.m. on Main Street near Shillington Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a female in her 30’s had been struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.

A spokesperson says they are searching for a Jeep Cherokee with heavy damage and missing the front bumper.