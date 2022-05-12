ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are warning the public of a scam involving people claiming to be a bank.

According to police, several community members have gotten text messages from scammers claiming to be a bank or financial institutions. The text will say the recipient’s account is on hold due to suspicious activity.

They will then ask the recipient to click a link. Community members will be prompted to give their personal information, birth dates, PINs, SSN and other info over the phone.

Police say the public should never give any of that information to unsolicited callers over the phone.

Those who fell victim to the scam are asked to file a police report.