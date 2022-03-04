Elizabeth City State University awarded grant for STEM education

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Nation Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to help fund STEM education.

Officials say the five-year grant totaling $825,000 will be used to perform research and education in the STEM disciplines, as well as fund internships for students to work with a laboratory research partner in California.

“Students involved in the university’s STEM disciplines will have the opportunity to participate in workshops,

training modules, internships and more,” says Dr. Bijandra Kumar, ECSU Assistant Professor of Technology.

“The NoVEL Consortium will provide course-based undergraduate research experiences, as well as technical

and soft skills training to prepare students succeed in STEM careers.”

Each university in NNSA’s NoVEL Consortium for Research and Education in Materials Science and Photonics Engineering received funding. Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, ECSU and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory make up the NoVEL Consortium.

The funds are usually directed towards materials science and photonic engineering.

NoVEL aims to bring faculty together from Norfolk State, Virginia State and ECSU to collaborate on projects that lead to research projects and professional mentoring.

