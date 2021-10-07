Elizabeth City State University announces updated COVID-19 protocols for homecoming

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — As Elizabeth City State University continues to plan for their upcoming homecoming celebration, organizers have released updated COVID-19 protocols.

“Elizabeth City State University is excited to host Homecoming 2021 – Reunited!” University officials said in a release. “Amid the excitement, we remain vigilant as we are still in a pandemic and must exercise caution and implement protocols for the safety and well-being of the ECSU community.”

On Thursday, the University announced that this year’s homecoming parade has been cancelled. Event organizers hope cancelling the parade will decrease the number of people gathering in the community.

In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for all guests attending any public alumni and student events. This requirement includes, but is not limited to, the football game, tailgate and alumni block party.

Those who are fully vaccinated will be required to show their vaccine card and photo ID to enter the events.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. A photo ID must be presented alongside the test results.

All indoor events will also be limited to 85% capacity.