ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Three teens are in the hospital after being shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

On Wednesday around 3:47 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Speed Street for calls of shots fired and an injured person.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were 16-years-old and one was 17-years-old. All three of the victims were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

One of the victims was later transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for serious injuries. The other two victims are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

This comes a few days after another shooting in the city on Herrington Road Saturday.

In March, two teenage girls were injured after being shot in the area of South Road Street and Shepard Street. A few weeks before that, in February, four teens were hospitalized after a shooting at the Walker Landing Apartments.