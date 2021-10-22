Elizabeth City man sentenced to five years in prison on firearm charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A known associate of the Elizabeth City G-Shine Bloods street gang was sentenced to 64 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

10 On Your Side first reported his arrest in September 2020, as part of a larger set of arrests by multiple federal, state and local agencies in North Carolina. Two other people were arrested as part of the operation.

Court documents show that Jaylen Nashawn Spivey pled guilty to the charge on April 2021, more than six months after his arrest in September 2020 on charges of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On September 17, 2020, the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance. Police say a caller reported that a man had been yelling at a woman and was leaving the scene in a white Dodge Charger.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that the suspect was at the end of the adjacent street. After they approached Spivey, they reported smelling marijuana and said that his clothes matched what the 911 caller had described.

Spivey was arrested and officers proceeded to search his car. Court documents show that they recovered a scale, as well as amounts of heroin and marijuana. A .9mm handgun was also discovered under clothes on the driver’s side floorboard.

Officials say Spivey admitted he had purchased the Ruger a couple of months before his arrest for his own protection while selling drugs. He has a prior felony conviction for heroin and is a known associate of the Elizabeth City G-Shine Bloods street gang.